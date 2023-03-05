How Did Dirk Dayton Die? Dayton’s Coffee Owner Dirk Dayton Passed Away at 66

Dirk Dayton of Camp Hill passed away at the age of 66. Yes, a popular boss and a beloved resident of the community is no more between us. According to the sources, Dirk Dayton took his last breath on February 23, 2023. The news of his death was confirmed by several sources on the Internet. Unfortunately, Dirk Dayton has gone from this world leaving his family and friends shattered. As per the sources, Dirk left behind his wife and three children. Being a great husband, he was a responsible father, brother, son-in-law, cousin, and boss. He closed his eyes at the age of 66.

Since the news of Dirk Dayton was confirmed on the Internet, his known ones and colleagues are paying tribute to him and offering their deep sorrow to his family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that he has gone from this world. Dirk’s sudden passing has left everyone in shockwaves. A Facebook user, Hannah Bahret wrote,” My heart is so heavy. This man was so much more than “my boss from the coffee shop”. So much of myself, including my work ethic and ability to build relationships with customers, has been shaped by Dirk”.

How Did Dirk Dayton Die?

Born as Dirk Dayton on August 22, 1956, in Illinois, Chicago to Patrik Dayton and Charlotte Mary Robertson. He grew up in Norristown and later, he joined Harrisburg’s Susquehanna High School. He was an amazing player in the football community. He was a scholar at that time.

He joined Florida State University on an ROTC scholarship. He earned his graduate degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. He spent most of his time with Wingman and his brother Steve. After completing his graduation, he settled in Harrisburg. He met her wife, Mayann 35 years ago. They got married 28 years ago. The couple got engaged in a small ceremony. They have been blessed with three children – Tres, Skylar, and Skeeter.

According to the sources, the cause of Dirk Dayton has not been confirmed yet. Sources are trying to collect more details. Neither his family nor any official statement was made yet. He will be remembered by all his family and friends. A post reads,” I was 15 when I started working at Dayton’s Coffee and stayed for over 16 years. Over the years, Dirk showed up for me in ways that are beyond expectation”. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.