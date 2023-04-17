How did Doktor Haze die? Ringmaster of The Circus Of Horrors Doktor haze Dies

Here we are sharing a piece of saddened and shocking news with you that a very well-known singer Doktor Haze has passed away recently. He was one of the best and most amazing singers. He is no one more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. It is very painful news for the music community as they lost their beloved person. Since Doktor Haze’s passing news came on the internet many people are searching for his name on the internet because they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

John Hayes Mabley was a very renowned singer who was professionally known by his stage name Doktor Haze or Dr. Haze. He was a British circus owner and performer, novelist, company director, and songwriter. He was the owner, and director of the Circus of Horrors, the longest-running alternative circus in Britain. When he was 16 years old he was positively influenced by 1970s rock and roll and his choice, singer-songwriter Marc Bolan of T Rex, discovered to play the guitar and started to write his songs. In the 1980s and 1990s, John and his band played One Thing played live. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

How did Doktor Haze die?

Doktor Haze is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday 15 April 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by many artists, who performed with Doktor Haze throughout the years. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and broken and now they must be very curious to know about his death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a fight with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Haze was born in a circus and began the Circus of Horrors in 1995. He achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by many people. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media. May John Haze's soul rest in peace.