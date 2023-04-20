How Did Dr. Charles Stanley Die? Iconic Atlanta Pastor Charles Stanley Passed Away

Here, we are sharing the very sad news that Dr Charles Stanley is no more. Recently, passing news comes that he died. Now Dr Charles Stanley is no more between us. According to the sources, he died On April 18, 2023. His death happened on Tuesday. After his death people want to the cause of death. how he died? what was his age when he died? Dr Charles Stanley was a televangelist who led the Southern Baptist Convention. He was a prominent televangelist. There are many questions that are raised. His news is going viral in news headlines. If you want to know more about Dr Charles Stanley so, continue with this page. let’s read in detail.

Dr Charles Stanley was 90 years old. He was an American Baptist Pastor and writer. Further, he founded and was president of In Touch Ministries. He also served two one-year terms as president of the Southern Baptist Convention. He was from Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. His occupation was as an Author. He was born on September 25, 1932. Moreover, his father died nine months later. He studied at the University of Richmond. He got his degree in Bachelor of Arts. Also, he did his Master of Theology and a Doctor of Theology degree from Luther Rice Seminary in Florida. Dr Charles Stanley’s death news was confirmed by Touch Ministries. On Tuesday, Dr Charles Stanley was demise at her Los Angeles home, said Touch Ministries.

How Did Dr. Charles Stanley Die?

When we talk about the cause of death, so there is no information was shared about her death. The cause of his death is not revealed yet. According to the reports, it may be a natural death. He was too old. Maybe he died due to his old age. There is no information is available about his death. Moreover, a ceremony was held in the honor of Charles Stanley for giving lifetime service o Christ. Many people are tribute to Charles Stanley in honour of his death. Meanwhile, Franklin Graham paid Dr Charles Stanley. Franklin Graham said in honour of Charles ” Our Prayers are with the family of Dr Charles Stanley, who went home to heaven today at the age of 90.

If we talk more about Charles Stanley, who was the founder of In Touch Ministries. He was pastored at First Baptist Atlanta. For more than 50 years, he was First Baptist in Atlanta. After the death of Dr Charles Stanley, In Touch Ministries tweeted that, In Touch Family, this morning, God called our beloved pastor, Dr Charles Stanley, home to heaven. Dr Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul—seeing his Savior face-to-face. Please join us in praying for the Stanley family.