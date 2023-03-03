How did Dr. Cheeko die? Mucisian Dr. Cheeko aka Benji Lopez Passed Away, Wiki-Bio

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known musician Dr. Cheeko has passed away recently. His real name was Benji Lopez but he was better known by his stage name Dr. Cheeko. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath today. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he will leave the world suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about Dr. Cheeko and what happened to him.

Dr. Cheeko was a very wonderful person who was a very famous musician. He and his band perform, R&B, country and salsa music, He worked in multiple clubs down the shores of jersey for several years. He was very famous for his hits songs like I Don’t Wanna Know, The Biggest Part of Me, Ella Ma Vacila, The Tide Is High and Momma See Parada. His band is amazing and makes the party remember. He was a very talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

How did Dr. Cheeko die?

A legendary singer, Dr. Cheeko is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 3 March 2023, Friday. His sudden death has been confirmed by Rat Rockers on their social media. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. According to the report, the musician died after a battle with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so plaese read the complete article.

Dr Cheeko was one of the best people and his energy and talent were impressive. He will be always missed by his family, friends and those who knew him. Since his passing news came on the internet, many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Now many people have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dr. Cheeko’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.