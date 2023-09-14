How Did Dr Matthew Latacha Die? Omaha Doctor Identified as Cyclist Who Died in Valley Crash

Dr. Matthew Latacha is no more and his death news is making headlines on the news channels. He worked at the Methodist Physicians Clinic located in Omaha as a cardiologist and electrophysiologist. His death newsis heartbreaking news for his loved ones who are mourning his demise. He was one of the medical professionals and now his passing news put everyone in shock. Many people are showing thier interest to know more about his demise and hitting the search engine to learn more details. We have gathered the details from some sources about his demise and we have mentioned all the information in this article, so read continuously and completely.

As per the sources, he died in a terrible crash incident while he was out riding his bike in the area of Valley, Nebraska. His vehicle collided and he was stuck in a vehicle which resulted in his demise. He took his last breath on Sunday 10 September 2023 and he was 47 years old at the time of his death. He was hit by a car and this incident took place near North Valley and he passed away at the incident scene. Authorities reached 252nd Street and Rainwood Road and declared him dead at the incident scene.

How Did Dr Matthew Latacha Die?

It is also shared that the nearby people and deputies from the Valley Fire Department attempted to rescue him but they can’t save him. He and the car driver were going south on 252nd Street and suddenly the car driver hit his vehicle from behind, and then it went into the west ditch. He was a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Methodist Physicians Clinic and he has been working with the medical team of Methodist Health System since 2009. His death news was announced through a statement by Methodist officials.

Recently, he gained great success in completing his 1,000th surgery with his team, an accomplishment that filled him with a sense of immense pride. He left a void among his staff, patients, and coworkers, who will always feel his absence after his passing. He was living with his wife, Kim, and three children who are now expressing their sorrows for his loss. The details of his obituary were shared by Reichmuth Funeral Homes but presently, not many details have been shared yet. Many are supporting his family during this difficult time and sharing their condolence for his loss.