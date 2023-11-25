How Did Dr Victor Chang Die? Chinese-Australian Heart Surgeon Dr Victor Chang Passed Away

In today’s article we are going to talk about Dr Victor Chang. Yes, you heard it right. Dr Victor Chang is in the headlines on the internet, after which people are showing interest in knowing this. People have also asked many questions like who is Dr Victor Chang? When did Dr Victor Chang and his wife die and many other questions. Do you also want to know about Dr Victor Chang, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article. Dr Victor Chang’s real name was Chang Yam Him.

He was born on 21 November 1936 in Shanghai, China. He was a very good Chinese-Australian heart surgeon. He contributed to the medical industry as a surgeon. In 1984, he was considered the best heart transplant surgeon in his country. During the time he was associated with medicine, he performed 226 heart transplants and 22 heart lung transplants. The most respected surgeon doctor of St Vincent hospital. He had achieved many advancements in his life. His journey of saving people’s lives was a memorable moment. Apart from his work, if we talk about his personal life, it is known that Dr. Victor Chang lived with his beautiful wife Ann Simmons.

How Did Dr Victor Chang Die?

Both of them were pushing the cart of their lives while supporting each other. But both of them were unaware that their partner i.e. Dr. Victor would suddenly die in an accident. According to the information, it has been found that Dr. Victor died on July 4, 1991. The doctor died due to bullet injury because his transplant operation had failed. When the victim’s family came to know about this, two people, Philip Lim and Chaew Sang Liew, kidnapped Dr Victor. After kidnapping, both the men brutally shot Dr Victor and killed him. After the death of Dr. Victor, his wife was left alone and on the other hand the medical community was also shocked by his death.

Dr. Victor Chang died at the age of 56 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Living without Dr. Victor Chang was a very difficult time for his wife. Dr. Victor Chang has left a unique identity in the hearts of his fans. His work and his personality are immortal even after his death. We will update you about the cause of death of Dr Victor Chang once we have the information from the correct source. Stay safe and stay connected with us for more upgrades.