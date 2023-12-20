How Did Eric Montross Die? North Carolina Basketball Star Eric Montross Dies at 52

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Eric Montross Cause Of demise. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Considering his presumed substantial earnings from his NBA career, it is fitting to explore Eric Montross’s life and professional journey to gain a better understanding of his net worth before his passing. Who exactly was Eric Montross? Before delving into the specifics of Eric Montross’s net worth, let’s take a moment to acquaint ourselves with his background. Later in the article, we will delve into the details surrounding his unfortunate demise. Certainly, there is a curiosity about the cause of his death, especially considering he was only 52 years old, seemingly with much more to contribute. His family and supporters are currently grappling with the pain of his loss.

Born on September 23, 1971, in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., Eric Montross began his journey. His father, Scott, had been a teammate of Cazzie Russell in the 1960s. Montross’s educational path led him to Lawrence North High School, where he commenced refining his NBA player skills, earning the title of McDonald’s All-American in 1990. His college years spanned from 1990 to 1994, where Eric Montross was part of the North Carolina basketball team. As a junior and senior, Montross earned the prestigious title of All-American and played a pivotal role in the UNC team that clinched the NCAA Championship in 1993 by defeating Michigan.

How Did Eric Montross Die?

In his professional NBA career spanning eight seasons, Eric Montross showcased his talents with notable teams such as the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors, leaving an indelible mark at various points in his career. At the age of 52, Eric Montross succumbed to cancer on Sunday, December 17, 2023. In a statement released through the University of North Carolina, his family expressed gratitude for the immense support and overwhelming love extended during his battle, characterized by his trademark determination and grace.



Understanding Eric meant being his friend, and the family believes that the impact of his generous and thoughtful way of living will endure in the lives of those he profoundly touched with his genuine kindness. The University of North Carolina, Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family, and the entire university community express deep sorrow and disbelief over the untimely loss of Eric Montross, a cherished former student-athlete. UNC conveyed in a statement, “Eric was not only a remarkable player and accomplished student but his influence within our community extended far beyond the basketball court. He exemplified faith, was a devoted father, husband, and son, and stood as one of the most prominent ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.” Various websites provide differing figures when it comes to the quoted net worth of Eric Montross. However, collectively, it is evident that he amassed a significant fortune throughout his career, with estimates ranging between $4 million and $5 million.