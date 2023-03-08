How did Fadeyi Oloro aka Ojo Arowosafe Die? Veteran Yoruba Actor Ojo Arowosafe Dies at 66

It is very hard to announce that a very famous Nollywood actor Ojo Arowosafe has passed away reportedly. He was a very talented and amazing actor who was better known as Fadeyi Oloro. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 66 on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms many people are very shocked and saddened by his unexpected death. Now many people are searching for Fadeyi Oloro’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and he will share it with you in this article.

Ojo Arowosafe was a very popular veteran Nollywood actor who was an Ekiti-born actor who came to dominance in the 1980s and 1990s for his portrayal of a herbalist. He was famous by his stage name Fadeyi Oloro and he was an actor and director in Nollywood. He was born on 15 September 1957 in Igbara Odo, Ekiti State, Nigeria. He was popular for his antagonistic roles in movies and his flawless recitation. He was a very skilful personality who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Fadeyi Oloro aka Ojo Arowosafe Die?

Fadeyi Oloro was a veteran Nollywood actor who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday on Tuesday when he was 66 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by Bayegun Oluwatoyin, an actor and comedian. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after a long illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Fadeyi Oloro's very famous movie antagonist. In 1985 he became a very Nigerian by acting in the television series "Arelu." Fadeyi played a crucial role in Arelu. He was a very kind and wonderful person who did great work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and they are expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.