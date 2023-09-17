How Did Fernando Botero Die? Colombian Painter and Sculptor Fernando Botero Dies

Fernando Botero, the renowned Colombian painter and sculpture artist, has passed away at the age of 91. His daughter, Lina, told Caracol radio that her father passed away in Monaco on Friday morning due to pneumonia. Botero’s paintings, which were filled with exaggerated, plump, and colorful forms, became iconic Colombian art all over the world. He painted politicians, animals, and saints, as well as childhood scenes. His paintings were shown in museums all over the world, and his bronze sculptures could be seen in parks and streets all over Europe and Latin America. Despite his humble background, Botero achieved worldwide fame and influence. Continue to read the whole article.

Botero was born in Medellin Colombia on April 19th, 1932. When he was a kid, his uncle enrolled him in a school for bullfighting, which he soon dropped out of. But it was this world that Botero would capture in his paintings. At the age of 14, he decided to devote his life to art after he sold some sketches of bullfighting to fans in front of the city's arena. His mom agreed with him but told him he'd have to pay for it. As a teen, Botero had his first group show in Bogota and his first individual show there in 1951. The following year, he moved to Madrid and studied at the RCAF of San Fernando.

How Did Fernando Botero Die?

