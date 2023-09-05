How Did Gary Wright Die? ‘Dream Weaver’ Singer, Passed Away at 80, Obituary

Gary Wright is no more and his death news is making headlines on the news channels and running on the top of the internet sites. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 80 years. He was an American musician and composer who is most popular for his 1976 hit songs “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive”. His death news is shocking news for his family members and loved ones. Lots of questions are arriving from people mind’s regarding his death, so we made an article and shared all the details related to his demise in this article.

Recently, his son Justin announced and confirmed his death news on the internet. He took his last breath on Monday 4 September 2023 in his home located in Palos Verdes Estates, California. He was 80 years old at the time of his death and now his death news making his loved ones saddened. If we talk about his death cause then it is shared that he was suffering from Parkinson’s and dementia. He was battling with his disease for around 4 years and now he lost his life. He was diagnosed and battling with Parkinson’s for around 5 to 6 years and now lost his life. Swipe up this article and continue your reading.

How Did Gary Wright Die?

Due to his disease, he was not able to move or speak and lost his ability. He was surrounded by his family members and loved ones at the time of his demise. The nurses for his service also shared that he was entering his final chapter. He was survived by his family members including his wife Mary Wright and his two sons, Dorian and Justin. His son, Justin is a member of the Intangible band and he is also popular for his performance. He will be always missed by his family members and loved ones.

He was born on 26 April 1943 in Cresskill, New Jersey, United States, and became a popular musician. He was also known as a member of the British blues rock band and as a solo artist on A&M Records. He gained a lot of popularity and love after releasing "The Dream Weaver" which was the hit song of 1976. Social media is flooded with tributes and his community has also expressed their sorrows for his loss. Many are sharing their condolences for his demise and supporting his family at this painful moment.