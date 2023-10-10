How Did Glen Duenas Die? Girlfriend of Peoria Man Killed in Lake Pleasant Boat Ramp

Glen Duenas Boat Accident: Know More About His Death? Glen Duenas, an employee of FedEx Freight, tragically lost his life in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant, Arizona, this previous Sunday. His untimely passing has deeply saddened both his loved ones and acquaintances. Glen Duenas was a remarkable individual recognized for his unwavering dedication and meaningful contributions across various aspects of life.

During his tenure at FedEx Freight, he left a lasting, positive imprint through his diligent efforts. Beyond his professional commitments, Glen held a special place as a cherished member of his family and a loyal companion to his friends. His presence was characterized by his genuine kindness and readiness to assist others. While it is natural to recall the tragic circumstances surrounding his passing, it is equally important to celebrate and commemorate the depth of his life, the bonds he nurtured, and the positive influence he imparted upon those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.

How Did Glen Duenas Die?

Glen Duenas was tragically caught in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant, Arizona, that left him with severe injuries. Despite all attempts to heal, he ultimately lost his battle and passed away on October 8, 2023. The heartbreaking news of his untimely departure was conveyed and verified by Brendon Remillard in a social media post, casting a profound sense of grief upon his friends, family, and the entire community. Glen’s departure serves as a poignant reminder of life’s inherent unpredictability and underscores the significance of treasuring the moments we share with our dear ones.



Adhering to proper boating safety measures is vital to guarantee a secure and enjoyable time on the water. Prior to embarking on your journey, it is essential to review the weather forecast to steer clear of unexpected storms or adverse conditions. Ensure that all essential safety equipment, including life jackets for all passengers, a first aid kit, and a fire extinguisher, is readily available onboard.

Before departing from the dock, confirm the boat’s navigation lights are functioning correctly for safe nighttime travel. Appoint a designated, sober driver to prevent accidents linked to alcohol consumption. Lastly, maintain awareness of your speed and surroundings, adhere to navigation rules, and stay vigilant for other vessels. By embracing these precautions, boaters can minimize the inherent risks of their aquatic adventures and safeguard the well-being of everyone involved.



The obituary and funeral arrangements for Glen Duenas will be announced by his family at a future date. The family is currently in search of the necessary time and privacy to navigate through their grief and initiate the process of healing. When they feel prepared to do so, they will certainly provide information about his funeral arrangements for those who wish to express their condolences and pay their respects.