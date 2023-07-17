How Did Greg Leon Die? Popular Restaurant Owner Greg Leon Dies One Week

Recently the news has come on the internet that a famous restauranteur and convicted killer Greg Leon has passed away in jail one week into serving his term. The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported just after lunch on Friday, Leon has been discovered from his cell at Kirkland. Recently this news came on the internet and many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that it would happen. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Instantly, he was taken to the hospital but he passed away just before midnight. The South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted, ” 56 years old Inmate Gregorio M. Leon, passed away recently at a local hospital. Leon has been discovered listless in his cell at Kirkland shortly after lunch on 15 July 2023. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.” While Leon had a cellmate, he was alone when he huge himself. The police also told that an autopsy will be conducted. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Greg Leon Die?

Leon's buddy and attorney Eric Bland tweeted giving a tribute, "Life Keeps giving blows. My good friend and friend to so many Greg Leon lost his life around 11:56. I am really hurting. He left a legacy for sure. 2023 has not been a great year for me so far. He was an amazing religion. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this.

As far as we know, on 6 July, Leon was sentenced to 30 years in jail for murdering 28 years Arturo Bravo Santos. Arturo Bravo Santos has been discovered in an intimate position with Leon's wife Rachel in the backseat of a pickup car. The murder took place on Valentine's Day, 2016. He was charged with the possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime. Reportedly, Leon stated that he killed Santos in self-defense, while the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said " He had malice in his heart when he drew the trigger and killed Mr. Santos,".