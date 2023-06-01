How Did Guido Reyes Die? Negros Oriental Governor Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Today we are going to investigate a piece of viral news that has come out. Guido Reyes’s death came less than three months after assuming the governorship. Let’s get to know how the Negros Oriental Governor die. Guido Reyes was a Filipino politician who most recently served as the governor of Negros Oriental Province in the Central Visayas Region. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news.

Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

How Did Guido Reyes Die?

Guido Reyes’ death news was recently confirmed, shared by Provincial administrator Karen Molas on Facebook. His actual death cause has not been shared, but it is said that he was battling with an illness. Karen revealed that she received a call from Vice Mayor Eunica Reyes, who broke the news of Guido’s death. Reportedly, Reyes had been having health problems even before becoming governor. Guido Reyes took his last breath on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for a terminal illness.

Despite that, the family had not disclosed exactly what Guido’s health issues were. According to a report, Reyes took his last breath on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Hospital, where the governor was receiving treatment for a terminal illness.