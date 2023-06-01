Headline

How Did Guido Reyes Die? Negros Oriental Governor Passed Away, Death – Obituary

by Lisha Dharra

Today we are going to investigate a piece of viral news that has come out. Guido Reyes’s death came less than three months after assuming the governorship. Let’s get to know how the Negros Oriental Governor die. Guido Reyes was a Filipino politician who most recently served as the governor of Negros Oriental Province in the Central Visayas Region. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news.

Guido Reyes’ death news was recently confirmed, shared by Provincial administrator Karen Molas on Facebook. His actual death cause has not been shared, but it is said that he was battling with an illness. Karen revealed that she received a call from Vice Mayor Eunica Reyes, who broke the news of Guido’s death. Reportedly, Reyes had been having health problems even before becoming governor. Guido Reyes took his last breath on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for a terminal illness.

Despite that, the family had not disclosed exactly what Guido’s health issues were. According to a report, Reyes took his last breath on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Hospital, where the governor was receiving treatment for a terminal illness.

As mentioned earlier, Guido Reyes was dealing with a terminal illness but has not shared what actually was his health issue. Not to mention, a terminal illness is an illness or condition which cannot be healed and is likely to lead to someone’s death. Also, it is sometimes called a life-limiting illness. There were no public records of Guido having series health issues, but his recent passing has shocked everyone. Guido Reyes’ death news was confirmed by Provincial administrator Karen Molas on Facebook.

At the time of this writing, none of his family members or officials have shared the info about Guido’s battle with health problems. Due to the lack of information, more facts regarding his health condition can’t be shared. However, more details will get updated in the future. As Guido is no more in this world, Genius Celebs also pays their heartfelt condolence to the whole family, friends, and close ones. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.

