How Did H.H. Holmes Die? Famous American Con Artist and Serial Killer, Passed Away

Once again the name of H.H. Holmes is circulating on the internet and gaining much attention from the viewers. In this report, we will give you the attention of the viewers. As we know H.H. Holmes was a con artist and also a serial killer. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding H.H. Holmes. He was a very well-known American personality who was known for his vicarious works. He was also known for his several names. He has a huge criminal record. This time his name has gone viral and people are very curious to know about his cause of death. The cause of death of H.H. Holmes is becoming the main topic on the web. Keep reading.

As we earlier mentioned H.H. Holmes was a famous American con artist and serial killer. He was born on May 16, 1861. He was active in his field from 1891 and 1894. He has a long criminal record such as murder, insurance fraud, swindling, and horse theft. The most notable crime of H.H. Holmes took place in 18893 in Chicago during the time of the World’s Columbian Exposition. He made his name on the list of criminal records. Read more in the next section.

How Did H.H. Holmes Die?

Further, H.H. Holmes was a native of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, U.S. Moreover, he passed away on May 7, 1896. Let’s shed light on the cause of death of H.H. Holmes. The punishment of H.H. Holmes was known by the world during the time of his death. In addition, he was found guilty of 27 murders. In 1896, he received the sentence of death punishment for brutally killing accomplice Benjamin Pitezel including Pitezel’s three children. If you are searching for his cause of death let us inform you that H.H. Holmes was hanged on May 7, 1896. He was sentenced to death at Moyamensing Prison for killing Pitezel and his family members.

As per the reports, he asked to coffin into the ten feet deep. He said that he believed the robbers would steal his body parts and would use them for the investigation. He was described as one of the most dangerous criminals of the time. The world feels relief after his death. He was forced a lot to kill himself when he was hanged at Moyamensing Prison. The serial killer H.H. Holmes was 34 years old at the time of his passing. He was also known as Dr. Henry Howard Holmes or Herman Webster Mudgett. He married four women in different years.