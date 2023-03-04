How Did Hannah Dardashti Die? Pennsylvania Alumna and Experience Designer Passed Away

The entire Think Company is paying tribute to their loving and talented employee who has gone from this world. The University of Pennsylvania alumna and an experience designer at Think Company, Hannah Dardashti sadly passed away at a young age. As per the sources, Hannah Dardashti took her last breath on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 and since then, many people including her colleagues and loved ones are paying tributes to her and paying their heartfelt sorrow. Her unexpected death has left her family and loved ones in disbelief. Let’s find out what happened to her and how did she die.

According to the sources, the news of Hannah’s passing came out on March 2, 2023, after which, several tributes can be seen on social media. Being a talented employee at Think Company, Hannah was a daughter of Ephi and Lisa Dardashti, a wife of Seon Kinrot, and a sister of Shai, Nina, and Meir Dardashti. Hannah’s sudden passing has left everyone in shockwaves, especially her family member who are facing a difficult time without her. If you want to know more about her and what was the reason behind her unfortunate passing, you need to read out the entire article to get details.

How Did Hannah Dardashti Die?

Abrams Hebrew Academy Alumni Association took Facebook and wrote,” Abrams regrets to inform you of the tragic passing of Alumna Hannah Dardashti, beloved daughter of Ephi and Lisa Dardashti, loving wife of Seon Kinrot and dear sister of Shai, Nina, and Meir Dardashti. Baruch Dayan Emet Abrams will dedicate a room in memory of Hannah”.

According to the sources, Hannah Dardashti took her last breath on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and since then, tributes are pouring on social media. Unfortunately, neither her family nor officials confirmed the cause of her death. Maybe, the cause of her passing has not been revealed yet but our sources are trying to collect more details. Hannah Dardashti was born in 1989 and was 31 years old at the time of her death. She joined the University of Pennsylvania between 2011 and 2015.

During that, she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in History. After completing her studies, she started to work at Match Charter Public School for 11 months as a Match Corps XII: 5th Grade Literacy teacher. During her appearance as a teacher, she gained huge respect and love from everyone. She was always passionate for her work and it meant for her a lot. Sadly, she is no more between us.