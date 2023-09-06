How Did Harris Wolobah Die? Massachusetts Teen Dies After Eating Spicy Tortilla Chip

The tragic incident happened in Massachusetts. A 14-year-old boy died after attempting a viral TikTok on Friday. According to reports, he took part in the “One Chip Challenge”-which encourages viewers to munch on supposedly one of the spiciest tortilla chips in the world and film themselves having it to document how long they can go on eating it without drinking or eating anything for relief. Harris Wolobah was because of eating chips. He was a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester. Let’s continue to read the whole article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

The One Chip Challenge started in 2016, but the following years have seen renewed interest among youngsters. It was started as a marketing campaign by Chip Company. He allegedly consumed an extremely spicy Paqui chip at school, following which he developed a stomach ache. His family picked him up and brought him home, where he started to feel better. However, he passed out before going to leave for basketball tryouts, according to his mother. He was then rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is pending and a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

How Did Harris Wolobah Die?

Experts warn that consuming such spicy foods could lead to health issues. These could range from difficulty breathing and heart palpitations to even seizures. The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly discourages children from taking part, citing significant health risks. Although the "One Chip Challenge" has been popular for a while, Harris Wolobah's death marks the first fatal incident linked to it. This raises questions about the challenge's overall safety. Many are now questioning the responsibility of social media platforms in promoting such risky challenges.

The family is waiting for a cause of death from the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's pending autopsy. But they are convinced it was the chip that made their son sick. They say he was a healthy basketball player with no known allergies. The Chip is the subject of a social media challenge the company appears to embrace in its promotional videos. According to the National Capital Poison Center, it contains capsaicin consumption that typically causes mouth and throat pain but can also result in more serious health problems including heart attack and esophageal damage.