How did Henrietta Mbawah aka Etta die? Sierra Leonean Actress Henrietta Mbawah Dies at 34

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous actress Henrietta Mbawah has passed away recently. She was a very well-known TV actress and radio personality. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on the internet uncounted viral reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Currently, the whole social media mourning her death. Now many people are very curious to know about Henrietta Mbawah and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Henrietta Mbawah was a very famous actress, filmmaker and social activist. She was better known as an Etta. She was best known as the director of the critically acclaimed short movie Jattu and the role of a journalist in the short movie Ebola Checkpoint. She was one of Sierra Leone’s best female MCs and CEO of SALONE LIVES MATTER. She started her acting in uncredited, minor roles in television shows. In 2016 she also produced a short film Jattu. She was a very famous personality who achieved huge success in her career. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

How did Henrietta Mbawah aka Etta die?

As per the report, Henrietta Mbawah was a social activist, actor, and filmmaker who is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath at the age of 34 on 17 February 2023, Friday. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and shocked by her death as no one thought that she would lose her life suddenly in middle age. She died after receiving treatment for a toothache. Even though these reports were not official, we will update her cause of death soon. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Henrietta Mbawah was born in 1988 and she was from Sierra Leone. She also worked as the company's CEO, Manor River Entertainment. She won the Sisters Choice Award due to her involvement in women's empowerment in Sierra Leone. Since her passing news come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by her sudden death and they have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.