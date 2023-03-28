How did Howie Kane die? Jay & The Americans Member Howie Kane Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known Vocalizer Howie Kane has passed away. He was a member of the Jay and the Americans who is no more among us and he took his last breath on Monday when he was 78 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his unexpected death. Now many people are very curious to know about Howie Kane and what his cause of death is. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Howie Kane aka Howard Kirchembaum was a very well-known singer. He was a member of the Jay and the Americans and better known as Howie Kane. He sang vocals for the band Jay and the Americans. From 1960 to 1973 he was one of two singers for Jay and The Americans and he rejoined the reformed group in 2006. Jay and the American is an American rock group that began in late 1950. He was a very talented person who achieved huge attention due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Howie Kane die?

A member of Jay and the Americans, Howie Kane is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, 27 March 2023 at the age of 78. Dennis Tufano has confirmed his sudden demise news on social media. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Howie Kane was a very amazing personality who was known for his kind nature and started his career with Jay and The Americans. He earned huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well wishes. Since his passing news went out many people are very broken by his sudden death and they are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms.