How Did Ivory Smith Die? Ivory Smith Transgender District Program Associate’s Passed Away

Ivory Smith has passed away reportedly. She was a transgender district program associate. She is no longer among his close ones and she took her last breath on Wednesday. His family, friends and well-wishers have been mourning her death.

Ivory Smith was boosted in the Tenderloin but she was a citizen of San Franciso. Her was a commitment to equity and justice and worked as a guidepost in her social justice occupation and community service. As a Black trans lady, she appreciated that this transition was not about becoming someone better, but about finally permitting herself to be who she’d always been. She talked about her experience and worked as a model for the district’s Know Our Place in 2021. She was a very amazing and kind lady who will be always missed by the people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

How Did Ivory Smith Die?

As per the report, Ivory Smith is no longer among her close ones. She took her last breath on 25 January 2023, Wednesday. Her passing news has been announced by The Transgender District on their Social media page. Since her demise news went out on the internet lots of people are very saddened by her unexpected death. Now they are curious to know about her cause of death but now her cause of death was not disclosed yet.

Since her passing news went out on social media platforms lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death. She was a very famous woman who achieved huge success due to her best work. Many people expresed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.