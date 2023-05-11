How Did Jacklyn Zeman Die? General Hospital Star Jacklyn Zeman Passed Away at 70

We are sharing with you the news of the passing away of Popular Hollywood icon actress Jacklyn Zeman. As the news of the iconic actress surfaced on the internet, the internet is full of posts sending her tributes and heartfelt sentiments by fans and friends. The people are recalling her great performances. She was most famous for the popular drama ‘General Hospital’. For the fans, She was nurse Bobbie Spencer as she was portrayed as Bobbie in the General Hospital series. The people are saddened and shattered by her demise as she was a talented and adorable actress. We are sharing with you about her life and milestones in this article. Be with us.

Jacklyn Zeman was best known for her long-running role in the General Hospital series. She passed away at the age of 70. The news of her passing away was announced by the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini. The producer shared the news with a heartfelt message on Twitter. As the news shared on Twitter, several heartfelt posts are surfacing on the net. The iconic actress did many projects but she gained the fame mainly by becoming Bobbie Spencer in people’s hearts. The long run series began in 1977 and Jacklyn remained glued to it and appeared in more than 800 episodes. She was an integral part of the General Hospital show.

How Did Jacklyn Zeman Die?

She was so talented that she was in four Daytime Emmy nominations. She also did a noticeable performance as Sofia Madison on the web series “The Bay.”The actress started her career in the early 1970s with commercials initially. She initially appeared on “The Edge of Night” in 1976. She grabbed her second chance in the television series “One Life to Live” where she played as Lana McClain from 1976 to 1977. Her friends are recalling her as a source of positive energy as she was kind-hearted and was radiating love to all always. Born on March 6, 1953 in Englewood, New Jersey Jacklyn took her last breath at the age of 70.

The cause of her death has not been revealed yet. The further information about the funeral also has not been shared. People are sending condolences to her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. She did iconic work in General Hospital as she played the role of nurse Bobbie for nearly 50 years. The General Hospital family will remember her always as she was an inseparable part of the family, as stated by her co-stars. Our heartfelt condolences and tributes are for the legendary actress. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates.