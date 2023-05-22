How Did James Camilleri Die? Crash Crew Team Leader James Camilleri Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that James Camilleri has passed away. He was an NSW-based Eastern Creek Speedway who is no longer among his close ones and took her last breath on Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Currently, the whole Australian Speedway community has been mourning his death. Now lots of people are searching for James Camilleri’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

James Camilleri was a very talented NSW-based Eastern Creek Speedway and long-time Parramatta City Raceway crash crew member from Sydney. He was also better known as a Camo and he was also a member of the NSW. He was a resident of Rooty Hill, New South Wales, Australia. He was a beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather.

How Did James Camilleri Die?

Crash crew team leader James Camilleri is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 21 May 2023. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by the Sprintcar Association of NSW. As per the report, he passed away after being ill for some time.

James Camilleri was a very skillful person who made his career by himself and he achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.