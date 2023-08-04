How Did Jeana Burrus Die? Florida Police Identify Body Found 16 Years Ago of Woman Never Reported Missing

Recently the news has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platfroms that a 16-year-old secret was resolved after skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave in Sarasota, Florida is identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus. Since the news came on the internet it circulated on social media platfroms. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from people as they are searching for the news on the internet. People are inquisitive to know the complete information. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Jeana Lynn Burrus was a 39-year-old lady who was a beloved wife and mother. Her remains were discovered in 2007 and were never reported.” The inquiry into Jeans’ death was complicated as she was never alleged missing by her family, and her whereabouts had not been examined,” read the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook statement on Wednesday, 2 August. Jeana Lynn Burrus lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota, Fla., with her hubby James Burrus and their son James Burrus, Jr.Currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Jeana Burrus Die?

On 6 February 2007, the lady’s skeletal remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave in Ashton Court. The wooded location where she was buried was around three miles from where the woman lived with her family. As per the official statement,” the examination into the cases surrounding the death stayed cold until November of 2022 when the SCSO, working in conjunction with DNA Labs International Inc., used current advances in DNA testing and genetic roots to make a positive identification,” You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Woman’s remains being identified, the police shared an outline of Burrus’s life. She survived with her life partner, Jame Burrus and their son. The victim who lived in the 6200 block of Pauline Avenue in Sarasota was jobless. Her husband worked at a local auto body shop found in the 5600 block of Sarah Avenue in Sarasota. Police have been urging anyone who knew Jeana Burrus or her husband or the circumstances surrounding her missing and her demise to reach out to Sheriff’s Detective Brian. Here we have shared all the information that we had, If we get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.