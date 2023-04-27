How did Jeanette Jamieson die? Toccoa City Commissioner Jeanette Jamieson Dies at 81

Recently the news has come on the internet that a long-time municipal leader Jeanette Jamieson has passed away recently. She was also a Northeast Georgia politician who is no more among us and she took her last breath at the age of 81 on Tuesday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet it has gone viral on social media platforms. Her passing news left her close ones in shock and pain. Now many people are searching for Jeanette Jamieson’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jeanette Jamieson was a respected and trustworthy political figure in Northeast Georgia. She broke down barriers for ladies while working 24 years as an elected representative in the Georgia House of Representatives. She was elected member of Grorgia House of Representatives for 24 years. She was the first lady who serve as the governor’s floor leader during her term in the legislature, and she was the first lady to chair a significant committee. Jamieson’s work in rural development earned her the President’s Award for Innovative Government from President’s Award. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Jeanette Jamieson die?

How did Jeanette Jamieson die?

Longtime municipal leader Jeanette Jamieson is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 25 April 2023, Tuesday when she was 81 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by WNEG Radio on Facebook. But currently, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

Jeanette was an active member of the Toccoa City Commission. She was a very amazing person who achieved a huge respect due to his best work and she will be always missed by her close ones.