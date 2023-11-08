How Did Jerry Mikkelson Die? Homicide Victim Identified After 36 years as police dig More Information About His Death

In This article, we are going to talk about Jerry Mikkelson. According to the sources, a homicide victim was identified after 36 years. The name Jerry Mikkelson has gone viral internet and becoming a main topic on the internet for discussion. Once again the name of Jerry Mikkelson circulating like waves on the internet. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding Jerry Mikkelson. The murder case of Jerry Mikkelson reopened after almost 36 years. People are massively searching for the identification of the victim. If you are interested in knowing this news in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the report, a very well-known native of Sioux Falls was killed in Wyoming and dumped in Colorado. If you are searching for the identification of the victim let us inform you that the victim’s name was Jerry Mikkelson who was from Sioux Falls. The identification of Jerry Mikkelson is confirmed after almost 36 years. The investigation is still underway. Further, as per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased Jerry Mikkelson was last seen on August 8, 1983. On that day, he left his home in Sioux Falls. The dead body of Jerry Mikkelson was discovered after almost 4 years.

How Did Jerry Mikkelson Die?

Moreover, Jerry Mikkelson was 24 years old at the time of his passing, and his dead body was discovered near the border of Colorado and Wyoming by the police. The reports say that he was murdered and later his dead body dumped in Colorado. The stuff of Jerry Mikkelson was also found near his dead body. The mysterious death news of Jerry Mikkelson left the whole nation shocked and unfolded a new fear. The department shared the DNA reports of Jerry Mikkelson. The DNA samples revealed that the doctor found a titanium rod in his right femur. The dead body of Jerry Mikkelson was found after four years.

The identification of Jerry Mikkelson of confirmed by the sheriff’s office. The family of Jerry Mikkelson revealed that his femur was broken before his missing. Now, the question is raised that was is the name of the suspect. At this time the identification of the suspect is unknown. The missing news of Jerry Mikkelson was filed by his family member in 1983. If we talk about his physical appearance, he was 5 feet 9 inches long. His weight was 160 pounds. The color of his eyes and hair was brown. If we get any other information we will let you know on the same site.