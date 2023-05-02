How did Jock Zonfrillo die? Masterchef Australia Judge Passed Away at 46

Recently the news has come on the internet that Jock Zonfrillo has passed away recently. He was a Celebrity chef and author who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at 29 on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. It is very painful and shocking news for his family and friends and they are mourning his death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jock Zonfrillo was very famous a Scofrillo chef, television presenter and restaurateur based in Melbourne Australia. He was a founder of The Orana Foundation and a judge on MasterChef Australia. He started working in kitchens when he was only 12 years old. At the age of 15, he had become the youngest-ever learner to work at The Turnberry Hotel, a luxury Scottish resort. He also worked for Marco Pierre White before travelling to Australia for 12 months to work at Restaurant 41 in Sydney. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Jock Zonfrillo die?

How did Jock Zonfrillo die?

The award-winning chef Jock Zonfrillo is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, May 1, 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

As far as we know, Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow, Scotland and raised in Ayr. He was the beloved son of Ivan and Sarah. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, son and friend. He was a very respected person who achieved a huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.