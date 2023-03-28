How Did Jody Nolan Die? Newton County EMA Director Jody Nolan Passed Away

The Newton County community is mourning the passing of their Management Agency Director Jody Nolan who sadly passed away at a young age. It is hardened to believe that Jody Nolan is no more between us. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed by the official Facebook page of the Newton County Ga Government who also released a statement online for their followers. It was also important to make an official announcement of the sudden passing. Many people are trying to know the cause behind his sudden passing and want to know how did it happen to him.

Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed on the Internet, his family and friends are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. The Newton County Ga Government’s official post reads,” Newton County is mourning the passing of Emergency Management Agency Director Jody Nolan. Jody, who passed away Monday, March 27, was a well-loved and much-respected member of our community and our staff at Newton County. During his career as a director, he earned huge respect and love from his colleagues and loved ones.

How Did Jody Nolan Die?

Along with this, the Emergency Management Association of Georgia also wrote about the unfortunate passing of Jody Nolan,” We regret to inform our membership of the passing of Jody Nolan EMA Director of Newton County. Funeral arrangements are pending. Please keep Jody’s family in your prayers”. He had a friendly personality due to which, he always involves with everyone. Many people are trying to know what was the cause behind the sudden passing of Jody Nolan.

Well, we don’t have any update regarding the sudden passing of Jody and how did he die. His demise is still unknown. Let us tell you that Jody Nolan was the director of the emergency management agency who was also a beloved and well-respected part of the Newton County Community and employees. During his tenure, he performed a variety of duties for Newton County. Before his passing, he was serving as the EMA Director. Several other officials and seniors are also paying their last tribute to the director who passed away unexpectedly. Neither his family nor any official statement released the funeral arrangements but we will share all these updates through our article. Until, stay tuned with us to know more details.