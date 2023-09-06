How Did Joe Fagin Die? Auf Wiedersehen Pet Star Joe Fagin Passed Away, Obituary

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death news of Joe Fagin who passed away at the age of 83 years. Yes, you heard right Joe who sang a legendary theme song to a classic BBC sitcom Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, and was also known as a British pop singer and songwriter. His demise news is making headlines on the internet and it attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine to know more about his death. In this article, we are going to discuss what happened to him and the cause of his death.

According to the sources, his death news was shared by the BBC community and confirmed by his family members. He died on Tuesday 5 September 2023 and he was 83 years old at the time of his death. It is shared that he died from his long old age but nothing has been announced by any of his family members related to his exact death cause. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet that explain his death but nothing can be said too early. We will update you after getting more details related to his demise.

How Did Joe Fagin Die?

He was born in January 1940 and he lived till 5 September 2023. He was a British pop singer-songwriter and most popular for his chart-hit. He had played and worked for Pop, rock, soft rock, and country rock. He used his vocals for performing and he gained a large number of fans around the world in a short time period. He gathered a lot of attention and popularity after releasing his hit Breakin’ Away / That’s Livin’ Alright. He sang a version of the BBC comedy series “As Time Goes By for the 1990s” of the same name in which Judi Dench and Geoffrey Palmer played the starring role.

He was the iconic personality of the British television series and always remembered in the show's history. The fans and the community members of the legendary BBC sitcom Auf Wiedersehen, Pet are now mourning his loss. After coming out of his death news, lots of his fans and loved ones were stunned and shared thier condolence for him. Lots of his fans expressed thier sadness by commenting on social media pages. There is no details have been shared about his funeral and final rites arrangement and his exact death is still unknown.