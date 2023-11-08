How Did John Black Jr. Die? Evangelist & Pastor Passed Away After a Brief Illness

John A. Black, Jr., a renowned Evangelist, and Pastor, died on the 7th of November 2023. He was widely esteemed for his commitment to the well-being of his local community and his ability to make a lasting difference in the lives of the people he impacted. His passing marked the end of a time, as he is remembered for his remarkable accomplishments, as well as his profound spiritual insight and compassionate leadership.

At the tender age of eight, John A. “Elder” Black Jr. began his journey of ministry by accompanying his father in his itinerant ministry, both as a traveling accompanist and accompanist and as an organist. For more than four decades, he worked closely with his father, Pastor John A. “Black” Black Sr., in a variety of roles, including assistant Pastor, administrator, teacher, and minister of music at Victory Temple Holy Holiness Church (VTHC), located in the Los Angeles, which is part of California area of the Church of God In Christ. Upon his father’s elevation to the post of Pastor Emeritus, Elder “John” Black Jr.” was divinely ordained and elevated to Senior Pastor. His accomplishments have been widely recognized across the nation.

How Did John Black Jr. Die?