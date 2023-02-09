How Did John Harkins Die? Resident of London Ontario John Harkins Passed Away

It is saddened to announce that John Harkins sadly passed away. Yes, the resident of London Ontario who is known for his soft-hearted nature has gone from this world. According to the sources, John Harkins’ death news was confirmed on Facebook via post by several individuals. John took his last breath on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. It is hard to believe that the talented and well-known former student and golfer have gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. He was a University of Western Ontario, alumnus, remembered for his success as an insurance broker alongside his notorious and outlandish golf course attire.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on Facebook, his friends and well-known have been paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. Heather Pulfer also took his Facebook account and wrote,” Two of the finest men I have ever known one one taken from us last year my dad and now my cousin John Harkins taken yesterday. Rest easy John you and my dad can now play golf together again”. But many other people also took their social media handles to pay tributes to him.

How Did John Harkins Die?

According to the sources, the news of John Harkins’ passing was confirmed on Facebook via several posts but neither any post nor a statement released the cause of his death. Yes, you heard right that the cause of John Harkins’ death has not been confirmed yet. It was reported that he, unfortunately, died on February 7, 2023, in his home in London Ontario with no explanation given thus far on what caused his passing.

Born as John Harkins in Sarnia and was a longtime resident of London, Ontario. According to the sources, he was a student of Northern Collegiate Institute & Vocational School and The University of Western Ontario during his studies. His career was as an employee at Selectpath Benefits & Financial Inc., providing financial services and employee benefits. While earning his education, he won several achievements, both at Northern Collegiate Institute & Vocational School.

One more tweet reads,” The world lost a great man on Monday afternoon. John Harkins of London, Canada passed unexpectedly. One of the finest men, a friend that one could have ever had. He always brought joy and smiles to everyone around him. His time on earth was always a joy to everyone that knew him”. He will be always remembered by his friends and family. #RIPJohnHarkins