How Did John Tracey Die? Renowned Carlow Ploughman Johnny Tracey Passed Away

John Tracey has passed away reportedly. He was a very famous Ploughman who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked.

John Tracey was a legendary Ploughman from Carlow and he was better known as Johnny Tracey. He became popular after winning multiple Ploughing Championship. In 2005 he succeeded the silver medal at the World Ploughing Championships that took place in Prague. This is the seventh medal the Garryhill farmer won in his roughly 50 years of profession as a ploughman. He took part in the World Ploughing Championship for 23 years. Bernard Altman from Austria won the competition. He was a very talented person who is known for his kind nature also.

How Did John Tracey Die?

John Tracey aka Johnny Tracey, is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Sunday, 21 May 2023. His unexpected death news has been announced by Carlow County Camogie. Since his demise news has come on the internet lots of people are broken by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died from an illness. But his exact cause is not revealed.

John Tracey was a wonderful person who earned a huge respect and success in his career and he will be always missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him. He was a beloved husband of Lil, adored father to Michael, Eamonn, Catriona, Derek, and Sharon. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Many people expressed their deepest sympathy to all the family of Johnny and paid tribute to him on social media. May Tracey's soul rest in peace.