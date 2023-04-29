How Did Johnny Fean Die? Horslips Guitarist Johnny Fean Passed Away at the age of 71

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known singer Johnny Fean has passed away recently. He was one of the best Irish musicians who is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 71 on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that their favorite person will leave the world like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Johnny Fean was a very amazing singer and he was a member of the Irish folk rock band Horslips. Johnny grew up in Shannon, County Clare and the city of Limerick. He fast learned the harmonica, guitar, banjo and mandolin. He took part in sessions in County Clare and Limerick when he was a teenager. As his listening choices developed from rock to blues, Fean incorporated them into his playing style. He was a very talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Johnny Fean die?

Irish folk rock band Horslips' guitarist and singer Johnny Fean is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 28 April 2023, Friday when he was 71 years old. His passing news has been confirmed Horslips on Facebook. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death.

Johnny Fean was born on 17 November 1951 in Limerick, Ireland.