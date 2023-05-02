How did Jordan Blake die? ‘A Skylit Drive’ Vocalist Jordan Blake Passed Away

Today we are going to share shocking news. Jordan Blake, the original frontman of post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive, has died. Let us see how Jordan Blake died and the cause of his death in detail. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Follow us till the end to know all the information about him. Keep reading to know all the details related to this case. Let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Jordan Blake, ‘A Skylit Drive’ singer passed away at the age of 36 on May 02, 2023. The band announced the sad news on social media. It is unknown what caused Jordan’s death. The family has asked for privacy at this time. Jordan was noted for being one of the early pioneers of the high-pitched clean vocals mixed with screams, which became prominent in the post-hardcore music genre. Born on June 20, 1986, in Lodi, California, he grew up with a brother and sister. Jordan Blake became a member of A Skylit Drive in 2007. He appeared on the program She Watched the Sky. Jordan had an appearance in the music video for the song “Drown the City” from the album.

How did Jordan Blake die?

Jordan Blake's cause of death has not yet been released and the family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. Dance's Johnny Craig Gavin Dance also shared his condolences on his Instagram story. "It is a deep hurt for me. I wanted to help but sometimes our words just aren't enough. Hope you find peace man just sucks you hurt so many of us love you man, RIP"

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels.