How Did Joseph Melendez Die? Prison Break Star Passed Away at 58, Obituary

There is the saddest news is coming out related to the death of Joseph Melendez. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his demise news is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. He played an important role of Detective Sunrise on our pilot ‘This Boy’s Vida’ and now his death broke the hearts of his family members. He gained a lot of attention for his work in TV dramas and his death left a void among the community. In this article, we are going to discuss what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also more about himself.

His death news was shared through a Facebook post and it was by SAG-AFTRA. He was a dedicated member of the National and New York Boards. It is shared that he passed away this week and it left a void in the hearts of the whole entertainment industry. Presently, the cause of his death is not revealed, and not many details have been shared yet. His passing details surrounding circumstances remain unknown at this time but the exact details are still unknown. Our sources are on the way to getting more details related to his exact death cause.

How Did Joseph Melendez Die?

His complete name was Joseph Melendez but he was mostly known as Joe around his family members. He was one of the accomplished actors who was recognized as his esteemed acting instructor. He will be always remembered for his journey in the world of entertainment and left an indelible mark on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and stages around the globe. He had performed multiple roles that helped him to gain a large number of fans around the world. Many of his loved ones like his compelling roles in popular productions like ‘Prison Break’ and ‘Fast Five. He was survived by his family members including his wife, Ashley, and children.

He was a great person who was renowned for his kindness and compassion. Alongside his acting career, he was also known as a musician and made unforgettable performances including his characters in productions such as "Orange Is the New Black" (2013), "Fast Five" (2011), and "The Dark Rite" (2015). Social media is flooded with tributes for his demise and many of his loved ones are expressing thier condolences for his loss. Presently, no details have been shared about his funeral and obituary.