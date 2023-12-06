How Did Joseph Tyler Goodson Die? ‘S-Town’ Podcaster Killed In Police Standoff

Recently a piece of shocking news has come out in which it is being told that ‘S-Town’ podcaster died in a police standoff. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet. People seem very curious to know more deeply about this news. People have even questioned how the ‘S-Town’ podcaster died. What kind of incident happened with the ‘S-Town’ podcaster and many other questions? Because of this, we have collected for you every information related to this incident. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this news.

According to the information, it has been learned that a terrible incident happened in a small town in Alabama, which stunned the people of the community. It is with great sadness that we have to say that on Sunday, the famous podcaster of “S-Town” was shot dead by the police. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson of Woodstock, Alabama. After the investigation of this case, some shocking things have come to light it was revealed that Goodson had locked himself inside the house and pointed the gun at the police outside. Despite his actions, the police issued a warrant to him but he did not agree due to which the police had to shoot him.

How Did Joseph Tyler Goodson Die?

Before this incident occurred, Woodstock police had received a call in which the person had requested help. Woodstock police had deployed their team outside the man’s house. Till now the investigation of this case is going on and it has not been revealed why he pointed his gun at the policeman. Many people have been disappointed by the death of 32-year-old Joseph Tyler Goodson in this incident. In 2017, he started his career as a podcaster. He even appeared in seven episodes of “S-Town.” His death had a deep impact on his family as he was the youngest member of his family.

Even after his death, people will always keep him in their hearts. Now let's talk about Joseph Tyler Goodson's funeral arrangements. According to the information, it has been revealed that the family has not shared any clear information regarding the funeral arrangements of Joseph Tyler Goodson. Only after coming out of the grief of Joseph Tyler Goodson's death will her family share any information about it.