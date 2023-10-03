How Did Josh Kruger Die? Philadelphia Journalist Who Overcame Homelessness and addiction Fatally Shot

Who was Josh Kruger? Philadelphia journalist who overcame homelessness and addiction fatally shot inside his home. On Sunday, October 1st, a Philadelphia journalist named Josh Kruger was tragically shot to death inside his home at around 1:30 am. As per the police, the 39-year-old man sustained seven gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen while inside his residence on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood. There were no apparent signs of forced entry into Kruger’s home, as noted by Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore, who stated, “Either the door was open or the offender knew how to get the door open. We just don’t know yet,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.





No firearms were discovered at the crime scene. The investigation into Kruger’s untimely death is ongoing, and as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. Vanore explained that following the violent incident, Kruger fled his residence in search of assistance. Subsequently, Kruger was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 am.

How Did Josh Kruger Die?

On his website, the 39-year-old individual characterized himself as a “writer and communications expert recognized for skillfully integrating his distinctive personal experiences with homelessness, HIV, Philadelphia’s ‘street economy,’ trauma, and poverty into his storytelling and writing.” The website also notes that prior to his return to journalism in 2021, Kruger served as a spokesperson for City Hall. It further highlights that “his writing has prompted government action and illuminated communities and issues that are sometimes overlooked by traditional media.”



The website adds that Kruger was also known as a “passionate cyclist, devout Anglo-Catholic Episcopalian, and a member of St. Mark’s Church on Locust Street. He shared his life with his senior cat, Mason, who had just one tooth.” Following Kruger’s tragic death, Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his shock and sadness, stating, “He cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident in his public service and writing.”



District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a statement on October 2, emphasizing that Kruger “advocated for the most vulnerable and stigmatized individuals in our communities, especially unhoused individuals struggling with addiction.” The LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee of the District Attorney also shared their sentiments, describing Josh Kruger as an advocate who tirelessly worked for marginalized queer Philadelphians living on the fringes of society.



The statement expressed that Josh Kruger’s personal struggles resonated with the experiences of many individuals, encompassing community rejection, homelessness, addiction, living with HIV, and poverty. His journey of recovery, resilience, and achievements served as a testament to the potential for positive outcomes when politicians and elected leaders reject prejudice and actively strive to uplift all members of society. The statement also noted that, even during his tenure working for the Mayor, Josh remained unwavering in his advocacy against issues such as police violence, targeted attacks on transgender and queer individuals, and society’s tendency to disregard homeless and addicted residents of Philadelphia.