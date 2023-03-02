How Did Just Fontaine Die? French Football Player Just Fontaine Passed Away At 89

Former Morocco football player, Just Fontaine sadly passed away at the age of 89. The official announcement of his passing was confirmed by his family on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the legendary France football player took his last breath on March 1, 2023. Just Fontaine was the record holder of 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup. With this, the announcement was also made by former club Reims on Wednesday. Just was one of the most productive strikers in the game’s history. His sudden death was a big loss for the community. Keep reading to know more about this.

The official UEFA page also took his Twitter account to pay tribute to the legendary footballer. The tweet reads,” The legendary France striker Just Fontaine has passed away, aged 89. Having scored 30 times in just 21 international appearances, he is globally renowned as the top goalscorer at a single World Cup finals with an incredible 13 goals in 1958 in Sweden. Rest in peace, Justo”. Since the news of the footballer was confirmed on social media, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. The Fontaine family lost their gem on Wednesday.

How Did Just Fontaine Die?

Born as Just Louis Fontaine on August 18, 1933, in Marrakech, French Morocco to his French father and Spanish mother. His family moved to Casablanca, where he joined the Lycee Lyautey. He began his career at USM Casablanca, where he remained as a player from 1950 to 1953. He was recruited by Nice in 1953 and scored 44 goals in three seasons for the club.

During his entire career in football, he played for France at the International level. Along with this, he also played for Luchon (1968-1969), Paris Saint-Germain (1973-1976), Toulouse (1978-1979), and Morocco (1979-1981). He was named by Pele as one of the 125 greatest living footballers in March 2004. Later, Fontaine was chosen as the best French player of the last 50 years by the French Football Federation in the UEFA Jubilee Awards in November.

An Interview was taken place with Fontaine in which he said,” Beating my record? I don’t think it can ever be done. The person who wants to beat me has a massive task, doesn’t he? He has to score two goals per game over seven games”. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary of Just Fontaine but all the information will be provided soon. Just Fontaine will be always remembered by his family. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers. #RIPJustFontaine