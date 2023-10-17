How Did Kathleen Johnson Eyring Die? LDS Leader’s Wife Passed Away at 82

We are going to share the death news of Kathleen Johnson Eyring with our great grief. Yes, you heard right she is no more and her death news is making headlines on news channels. She was the wife of apostle Henry B. Eyring and her life was marked by her love for sports, education, faith, and family. She was a beloved member of her family and her death news is breaking the hearts of her loved ones. Lots of questions are arriving related to her death such as who was Kathleen Johnson Eyring, what happened to her, the cause of her demise, how she died, and many more. So, continue your reading.

Her death news was officially announced in a news release by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She took her last breath on Sunday 15 October 2023 and she was 82 years old at the time of her passing. She passed away peacefully while being cared for and was surrounded by her beloved family members at her last time period. She died in Bountiful, Utah. During her last years, she faced memory loss, and her husband cared for her while continuing his church responsibilities. Swipe up this page to know more about herself in detail.

How Did Kathleen Johnson Eyring Die?

Kathleen Johnson Eyring was her complete name and she was born on 11 May 1941 in San Francisco. She was the wife of Henry Bennion Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. If we talk about her journey, she excelled in tennis and served as her high school’s student body president and valedictorian. She met Henry in 1961 during summer school in Boston, and they in 1962 in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her husband always supported her and the love between the couple are so strong.

The exact cause of her death is not officially mentioned but it is said that she is died naturally. Social media is flooded with tributes and her death left a void in the religious community and her family members. Many popular personalities are expressing thier sorrows for her loss and she will be always remembered as a vibrant woman with a passion for sports and academics. She served as her high school tennis team’s captain, student body president, and valedictorian. Presently, no information has been revealed about her funeral and obituary by anyone of her family members. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.