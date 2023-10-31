Headline

How Did Katie Pham Die? California Man Faces 25 Years to Life in Prison For Murdering Girlfriend

6 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we will talk about the death case of Katie Pham who was brutally killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Gunnarsson on 18 May 2021. Recently, the authorities have shared an update related to this incident and many are showing thier attention to know more about her demise and this latest update. It is said that her boyfriend has been arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend. Various questions are arising in people’s minds and many are hitting the search engine pages to know more about this update, so we made an article to share all the details about the update and also talk about her death incident.

How Did Katie Pham Die?

After coming out of this news, it became a topic of discussion, and our sources have fetched a lot of details about this topic. We will try to cover every single piece of information, so read it completely. Katie Pham was a 21-year-old woman who was killed on 18 May 2021 in California by her boyfriend, Daniel Gunnarsson. Now, around two and a half years later, her boyfriend has been charged with her murder and was sentenced on Thursday, October 26 for murdering his girlfriend with an ax. He killed her at a relative’s home in California. Still, many questions are left about her death incident. So, swipe up this page and continue.

How Did Katie Pham Die?

Reportedly, Daniel was sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars and also faces an additional two years and four months but it is not officially confirmed. He was found guilty of mutilation of a corpse and first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the death of Pham by a Kern County jury on 30 August 2023. If we talk about the circumstances surrounding Katie’s death then the  Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a Ridgecrest home on May 18, 2021. After getting the reports, the authorities reached the incident place and they discovered a woman with body trauma. Keep continuing your reading.

Katie was pronounced dead at the incident scene and her death news was confirmed by the department through a post on Facebook. Her boyfriend was arrested by the cops on the incident day and charged with her murder. The District Attorney’s office stated that the couple had been in a romantic relationship for about a month but Gunnarsson killed Pham. He stuck Pham more than 10 times in her face, neck, and head leading to her demise. Now, he was sentenced for her murder and we will update you after getting more details. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get updates and more articles.

