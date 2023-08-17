How Did Kelly Brock Koike Die? Body of Woman Found Stuffed Inside Duffel Bag in San Francisco Park

Recently the news has come on the internet that the body of the lady was discovered by the dog walker inside a duffel bag. This incident happened in San Francisco’s Golden Golden Gate Park on Sunday. The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Kelly Brock Koike. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social networking sites. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The park was hosting the Outside Lands Music Festival which thousands of people had been attending when the grisly discovery was made. The dog walker discovered the beg off a walkway and alerted the police. The San Franciso Police Department stated they had been treating the case as a homicide and did not provide any further information as of Wednesday. Since the news has come on the Internet and it went viral on the social media platfroms. This news left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Kelly Brock Koike Die?

The victim’s mother Roya Koike stated her daughter had mental health problems but was a good girl. She informed WAFB,” I know deep down inside her, without this part here [indicating her head], she’s a good girl. He messed up here [indicating his head]. But was she killed?” She stated her daughter was “knockout gorgeous” and “beautiful.” Kelly had a passion for makeup and design and graduated from culinary school. She served as a concierge in San Francisco before becoming homeless. Roya stated she feared for her daughter’s safety on the streets and for her own safety when her daughter was home and not on her medication.

She spoke to the media from the Castro Valley house where Kelly grew up and lived until four years ago. Shd stated," Being homeless in the city, I knew somthing bad would happen". Kelly was half Asian, but Roya did not think her death was connected to the race. She informed I don't think it's a hate crime. I do know she would go to extremes from nothing… I think that's most likely what happened.