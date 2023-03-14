How did Khor Chuol aka KC die? Rapper and Hip Hop Artist Passed Away, Family

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known rapper Khor Chuol has passed away. He was a rapper and hip-hop singer who was better known as KC. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet many people circulated on the social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Khor Chuol and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Khor Chuol was a very renowned Naath musician who was very famous for his amazing songs. The rapper from South Sudan. His songs are full of messages and he was popular for his unique style. His songs are educative with his own style of composition. He was also known as K.C Gatnyadak Duar in Naath hip hop. He became dormant in the music industry after he was addicted to drugs and alcohol. He was a very amazing rapper who was very famous for his talent and he earned huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Khor Chuol aka KC die?

a famous hip-hop artist, Khor Chuol is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at a young age on 13 March 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by many artists on social media. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after a long illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Khor Chuol was one of the best hip-hop artists and he was a very talented and pure-hearted person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.