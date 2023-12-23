How Did Kofi Miller Die? Popular Tiktoker, Kofi Miller Dies in Ghastly Accident

Recently, a tragic car crash incident happened Accra-Kumasi highway located in Ghana that claimed the life of Kofi Miller. He was an active user of social media and most popular as a Ghanaian TikTok personality. He has so many fans on his social media and many of them are shocked after this terrible accident that claims his death. There are some pictures have also shared on the internet that show a damaged car and it is running in trends on various social media pages. Let us discuss the excat circumstances surrounding his demise and we will also talk about this crash in detail.

On Wednesday 20 December 2023, his death news was officially announced by his ex-girlfriend or a close friend shared this heartbreaking news through social media. There is a heartfelt message was also shared with the post of his death. Reportedly, this incident took place recently on the Kumasi-Accra highway located in Ghana, and Kofi Miller was killed in this incident. He was 26 years old at the time of his death and he died after suffering serious injuries in this incident. He succumbed his life to his injuries and it is making headlines. Several details remain to share, so swipe up this article and continue your reading…

How Did Kofi Miller Die?

Some sites claim that his real name was Abraham Basif Omaye but he was mostly known as Kofi Miller on his social media pages. It is also reported that he died just three days before his eagerly anticipated wedding, causing great sadness. The couple’s wedding is set to be held on Saturday 23 December 2023 at the CEFN English Church in the serene village of Abejukolo, located in the Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. Basif and his girlfriend Praise Enyojo Ahmodu were also scheduled to hold their engagement ceremony on Friday, December 22 at the bride’s compound in Abejukolo. Keep reading.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are expressing their sadness for his ultimate demise. He died after being involved in this accident and the news spread like wildfire over many social media pages in a short time. It also led to the closure of the Highway for a temporary period but opened to reduce the traffic. Lots of social media users are sharing their heartfelt reactions to his loss on the internet by commenting. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.