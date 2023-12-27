How Did Lance From Moonshiners Die? What Happened to Lance From Moonshiners?

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the demise of Lance from television show named Moonshiners. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. “Moonshiners” is a Discovery Channel series depicting individuals producing illicit alcohol, known as moonshine, in the Appalachian Mountains. The show delves into their daily lives, the process of alcohol production, and their efforts to elude legal consequences. However, local officials, particularly in Virginia, dispute the authenticity of the show, asserting that the portrayed individuals do not genuinely engage in the production of illegal alcohol. Lance Waldroup, known for his six-season involvement in “Moonshiners,” passed away at the age of 30 due to congestive heart failure associated with severe obesity. Throughout his time on the show, he shared his enthusiasm for distilling, often working alongside his father.

Born on November 3, 1990, in the USA, Lance Colby Waldroup gained recognition through his participation in the popular reality TV show “Moonshiners.” Residing in Robbinsville, North Carolina, Lance, sadly, passed away on February 25, 2021, in Robbinsville. The specific details surrounding the cause of his death remain undisclosed. Lance, known for his role in showcasing the art of distilling moonshine, absinthe, and scotch on “Moonshiners,” collaborated with his father, Jeff, throughout six seasons of the series. Despite personal challenges, including the loss of siblings Lindsey and Lamar, Lance was fondly remembered by fans of the show. His untimely death saddened viewers, prompting condolences from the Discovery channel, which aired “Moonshiners.”

How Did Lance From Moonshiners Die?

