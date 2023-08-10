How did Landon Bourque die? Texas Student Dies After Being Hit by Truck on First Day of School

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 15-year-old student has passed away after being hit by a truck. The student has been identified as Landon Bourque. He was a student in 10th grade at Heritage High School in Frisco ISD in Texas. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platfroms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Landon Bourque and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Landon Bourque died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle to school on Wednesday morning. On 9 August, the student had been crossing Indenpence Parkway at Washington Drive, near Roach Middle School, around 5:30 a.m. when the truck hit him. The driver stopped and attempted to help him, but he did not survive the crash. Landon was no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 15 years old. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Landon Bourque die?

Landon was a very amazing and beloved member of the family. He was a 15-year-old who was a part of the Heritage Coyotes football team and campus community. He was a very talented person who was also known for his kind nature. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person and no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the 15-year-old student lost his life after being struck by a truck. He was cycling to Heritage High School on the first day of the school year. Since his passing news has come on the internet lot of people have been very shocked. It is very painful news for his family, friends, teachers and students and they are mourning his death. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platfroms. May Landon Bourque’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.