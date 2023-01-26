How did Lee Smith die? Former Louisville Soccer Coach Lee Smith Passed Away, Obituary

It is very hard to announce that Lee Smith has passed away reportedly. He was a former Louisville soccer coach. He is no more between us and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and went viral on many social networking sites. Lee Smith’s demise news left many people in shock and pain and they have been grieving his death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Lee Smith and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Lee Smith was a former Louisville soccer coach and DeSales High School boy’s soccer coach. He was part of the Louisville soccer community for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of coaching roles at the YMCA, Mockingbird Sports Complex and the LSA. He worked as a coach for both Desales high school and the 2004 boys’ gold team. He was a true leader and a model for his workers and all players who had the distinct pleasure of being coached by him. He was also a part of the KFJ/Mockingbird family for more than ten years. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, a very famous soccer coach Lee Smith is no longer among his close ones. He took his last breath on 24 January 2025, Tuesday. His demise news has been confirmed by Mockingbird Valley Premier club on Facebook. Since his passing went out on social media platforms many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. He lost his life due to a Heart attack and he was admitted to the hospital after the attack. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Since Lee Smith’s passing news has come on the internet uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony but now there is no information about his funeral as it has been not disclosed yet. His family asked for privacy during this hard time. Many people are expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying a tributes to him. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.