How did Lin Brehmer Die? Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer Passed Away, Obituary

Lin Brehmer, a very famous Radio personality, has passed away recently at the age of 68. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. His family, friends and well-wishers have been mourning his death.

Lin Brehmer was a very renowned disc jockey and radio personality at WXRT in Chicago. He began a profession in radio in January 1977. He worked as a disc jockey for the first time at WQBK-FM in Albany, New York during this he earned the nickname “The Reverend of Rock and Roll”. He left his job at WQBK after 7 yaers and relocated to Chicago to work as the music director of WXRT. He hosted mornings on WXRT from 1991 to 2020. He was a famous personality who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

How did Lin Brehmer Die?

As per the report, legendary Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer has passed away recently at the age of 68. He took his last breath on 22 January 2023, Sunday. His passing news has been confirmed by WXRT’s Terri Hemmert on Facebook. Since his passing news went out many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Lin Brehmer’s cause of death was Prostate cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Lin Brehmer declared on 12 July 2022 on the radio that he was fighting prostate cancer and would be taking a leave of absence from WXRT starting on July 15 in order to receive chemotherapy. He was born on 19 August 1954 in New York, United States. He completed his education at Colgate University in 1976, where he got his start in the radio while filling in at the school's student-run WRCU-FM. Since his passing news went out on social media, many people are expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.