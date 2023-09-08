How Did Linda Gregory Die? Kansas School Photographer Linda Gregory Dies on Athletics Field

In this article, we are going to share the death news of Linda Gregory with our great condolence. She dies on the athletics field in a freak accident and her death is shocking news for her community. She was a prominent female photographer for a football team of the Kansas high school and now her loved ones are sharing thier grief. Her death news is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. Lots of people are showing their interest in knowing about her demise incident. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also talk more about herself in this article.

As per the exclusive reports, she was a prominent female photographer in the Kansas high school’s football team and now her death news is heartbreaking news for the school community. She died during a game when the football players collided with her and she slammed her skull into the concrete which resulted in her demise. Her death news was announced through a post on a Twitter account. This terrible incident happened on Monday 4 September 2023 during a game at the school. Still many have been left to share in this article, so go to the next paragraph.

How Did Linda Gregory Die?

It is shared that “this incident took place when two players stepped out of bounds and struck her”. She was photographing the Wichita Northwest High School football team during the junior varsity game and it changed into a terrifying incident. The players were involved in a block that extended to the sideline where she was stuck. After this horrifying incident, she was rushed to the hospital where the doctors shared that her head was seriously collapsing and hitting her head on the concrete apron of the track. In the hospital, she was kept alive by a machine until her loved ones reached the hospital but she was unconscious and later her death news was confirmed.

She has been working as a photographer for the Wichita Northwest’s football team in the Kansas high school since 2014. The Northwest Grizzly football players had created a deep love and linked to her, both on and off the field but her loss is now breaking them. Social media is full of tributes for her and a message was shared by her husband Mel Gregory that “She still lives in our hearts and her death news was announced on Tuesday.” Let us clarify that she died on Monday 4 September and her death news was announced the next day on Tuesday 5 September 2023. We will update our article soon after fetching more details.