How Did Louis Tilled Die? Australian Singer Louis Tilled Passed Away, Obituary

Louis Tillett, a prominent figure in the Australian rock scene as a singer, keyboardist, and saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 64. The news of his passing was communicated by his partner, Rachael Slattery, through a heartfelt message posted on August 13 on Facebook. In her post, Slattery expressed her appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the Royal Prince Alfred and Concord Hospitals during Tillett’s final days. Slattery’s message also urged those who knew Tillett to remember his lively spirit. She used the term “Cheeky Druid,” a phrase attributed to Hellen Rose, to underscore Tillett’s ability to bring joy, light, and a touch of mischief to their lives. She noted that Tillett had chosen to donate his body to science, and while there wouldn’t be a conventional funeral, arrangements were in progress for a memorial to honour his memory.0

How Did Louis Tilled Die?





Louis Tillett’s musical journey was marked by the release of seven solo albums, with his most recent work, “Soliloquy,” coming out in 2006. His collaboration with fellow musician Charlie Owen led to the creation of the acclaimed album “Midnight Rain” in 1995, which was recognized with the Rolling Stone Critic’s Award for Best Album in 1996.Tillett’s substantial contributions to the Australian music scene, as well as his capacity to infuse his projects with ingenuity, will be cherished by his fans and fellow artists alike, standing as a testament to his lasting influence.



Louis Tillett, the Australian musician, had been dealing with chronic kidney disease for the past few years. In 2021, his family confirmed this information through a fundraising effort on GoFundMe. This campaign revealed that Louis had received a distressing kidney-related diagnosis just half a year prior.

His fellow band members verified that Louis Tillett was grappling with Mitochondrial Disease, commonly referred to as Mita, a condition that can pose significant risks in older individuals. He displayed a range of symptoms, including hearing loss, compromised immunity, fatigue, pallor, and reduced appetite. We all showcase our deep condolences and sympathy towards this news.