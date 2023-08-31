How Did Luke Harper Die? American Professional Wrestler Luke Harper Passed Away

In this article, we are going to talk about Luke Harper. We are sad to share that Luke Harper is no more. His real name was Brodie Lee who was a very well-known American professional wrestler. His name once again came in the social media headlines for the discussion. The wrestler passed away on December 26, 2020. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and created a huge controversy. People are hugely searching for what happened to Luke Harper and how he died. This article, help you to learn recent viral news of Luke Harper’s cause of death. Let’s discuss it in detail.

Brodie Lee was a very famous and well-known American professional wrestler. His birth name was Jonathan Huber but he was best known for his ring name as Brodie Lee. He worked for WWE as Luke Harper from 2012 to 2019. Further, the wrestler worked under the Brodie Lee name on the U.S. independent circuit. He worked for the promotions. Born on December 16, 1979, and grew up in Rochester, New York. He completed his high school education at McQuaid Jesuit High School. Not only this, but he also played hockey in independent youth leagues. More information is mentioned below.

How Did Luke Harper Die?

His fans eagerly searched for his cause of death. There are many questions that have been after the passing of a very well-known American wrestler Luke Harper. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it goes viral. The wrestler Luke Harper was 41 years old at the time of his passing. He passed away on December 26, 2020. Scroll down the page to learn more.

If you are searching for his cause of death let us tell you that Luke was battling with a serious illness for a long time. He was hospitalized in 2020 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis illness. His demise news left a void in people's hearts who knew him. Luke played a significant role in the WWE world and is known for his hard work and dedication. His legacy never be forgotten. community mourning the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace.