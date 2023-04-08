How did Marcela Martinez die? Angel Correa Mother’s Marcela Martinez Passed Away

A very well-known Argentine football player Angel Correa’s mother Marcela Martnez has passed away recently. He lost his beloved mother and currently, Angel Correa’s close ones are mourning the death of his mother. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are searching the news as they are very curious to know about Angel Correa’s mother and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Angel Correa’s mother Marcela Martnez was a very kind and amazing woman who is no longer among her close ones. Football player Angel’s mother’s passing news has been confirmed by Atlético de Madrid, the team. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his unexpected death and now they must be very curious to know about Marcela Martnez’s passing news. On the basis of the report, Angel Correa’s mother passed away after a long illness. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Marcela Martinez die?

A world champion who plays for Argentina’s national team suddenly overshadowed all the commotion and lingering joy of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Currently, he is facing a hard time since he suffered the death of his mom this Thursday. It is very painful news for family, friends and for those who know her. Marcela Martnez was a beloved mother of Angel Correa. She was a very kind-hearted person who will be always remembered by her close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Angel Correa is one of the best football players who play as a forward and winger for La Liga Club Atletico Madrid and the Argentina national team. In March 2020, he posted on social media that he had shaved his head to be his mom while she fought a life-threatening illness. Since Correa's mother's passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and they have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to his mother on social media platforms. May Marcela Martinez's soul rest in peace.