How Did Marcus Anthony Hall Die? Ohio Boy Drowns in Neighbor’s Pool After Wandering

Who was Marcus Anthony Hall? Ohio toddler drowns in neighbor’s pool after sneaking out as mother slept. On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, a tragic incident occurred in Oregon when 2-year-old Marcus Anthony Hall was discovered unconscious in a neighbor’s unsupervised swimming pool. This happened after he managed to leave his home while his mother was asleep. On that fateful day, young Marcus, lovingly known as Mar Mar, and his older brother ventured outside their home while their father, Anthony Hall, was at work, and their mother was resting indoors.

The sequence of events began when a neighbor made a 911 call at 10:34 am, reporting a diaper-clad child chasing dogs outside. According to transcripts obtained by WTGV, the caller informed 911, saying, “There’s a baby outside, wearing only a diaper, chasing a dog. There are no adults present.” Oregon law enforcement promptly responded, with the police chief stating that an officer arrived at the residence to advise the mother to exercise more caution and consider implementing safety measures.

How Did Marcus Anthony Hall Die?

Roughly an hour later, at 11:27 am, the mother herself placed a call to the Oregon police. The mother contacted the police to report her younger son as missing. As per WTGV, she informed the dispatcher, “I was awakened by police officers knocking on my door, informing me that children were seen outside. When I woke up, only my 4-year-old was here.” When the dispatcher asked, “So your 2-year-old is unaccounted for?” she confirmed that he was. Police Chief Brandon Begin stated that law enforcement officers arrived at the location and discovered Marcus inside the neighbor’s pool.



One of the officers promptly entered the raised pool and located Marcus submerged at the pool’s bottom. They passed the child to another officer, who initiated CPR immediately. Marcus was swiftly transported to the hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased. The pool in which Marcus tragically drowned is an above-ground pool featuring a small ladder. According to the Daily Mail, while the yard had a fence, the pool itself was not secured or guarded. In accordance with Ohio state law, every private swimming pool is required to have a protective fence around it. A complaint was registered with the city concerning the pool.



It remains unclear whether any complaints have been lodged against either the mother or the neighbor. The police also mentioned that Children Protective Services is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Marcus’s tragic passing. Anthony Hall, the father of Marcus Hall, has established a GoFundMe Page to cover the funeral expenses for his young son, whose funeral is scheduled for October 10. Speaking to WTGV, Hall expressed, “He was a wonderful little boy,” reflecting on his son who had just celebrated his second birthday in July. He fondly remembers his son’s infectious smile.



On the GoFundMe page, he penned a heartfelt message, stating, “I’m at a loss for words, but I’ll do my best. My name is Anthony Hall, and I am Marcus’s father.” Hall described the tragic circumstances, saying, “His life was tragically cut short on the afternoon of 10/4/2023 due to an incident where his mother was asleep, and the children left the house without supervision.”



In his sorrowful message, the grieving father expressed, “Marcus entered a swimming pool and tragically drowned. Every time I have to recount this story, it breaks my heart, especially considering he was only two years old.” The devastated father also admitted that he couldn’t fathom “what might have been going through his mind throughout it all.” As of now, $1,960 has been raised toward the $2,500 goal.